A-State Soccer falls on the road to Georgia Southern

Statesboro, GA (A-State) – Georgia Southern erased a one goal deficit in the first half as the Arkansas State women’s soccer team dropped a Sun Belt Conference contest 2-1 Sunday afternoon at Eagle Field.

Arkansas State (6-5-1, 2-3-1) took a 1-0 lead in the match in the 21st minute when Sarah Sodoma took a pass from Maggie Ertl near the left post and put away the shot as the Eagles’ goalkeeper was out of position for Sodoma’s shot attempt.

It was the sixth goal of the season for Sodoma, who leads the team in that category. It also ties her for the fifth most goals for an A-State player in a single season.

The Eagles (4-6-1, 2-3-0) responded in the 30th minute when Frida Brattum took a cross from Paige Hoover in the box and flicked the shot over the top of the reach of A-State goalkeeper Megan McClure for the tying goal.

Brattum struck again in the 39th minute when Tyler Gordon found her feet in stride with a long pass for a breakaway that allowed Brattum space to beat McClure to take a 2-1 edge.

Arkansas State turned up the pressure in the second half and outshot Georgia Southern 7-2 in the final 45 minutes, but failed to find the equalizing goal. Riley Ebenroth sent in a corner kick in the 82nd minute that found the head of an A-State player, but the shot was cleared away before making it could become dangerous.

Sodoma got a step on her defender in the 87th minute and got a clean look at the goal, but her attempt was deflected out for a corner kick, while Victoria MacIntosh also had a shot on goal in the final minute of the match the was stopped by the Eagles.

A-State outshot the Eagles 10-7 on the afternoon, but Georgia Southern held a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal. The Red Wolves also held a 6-1 edge in corner kick and made three saves.

Arkansas State returns home to face Coastal Carolina on Sunday, Oct. 8 at the A-State Soccer Park. Kickoff is set for noon.