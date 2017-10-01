A-State Volleyball sweeps ULM

Monroe, LA (A-State) – The Arkansas State volleyball team picked up its first road SBC victory of the season with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-15) sweep of ULM Sunday afternoon at Fant Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La.

The Red Wolves (9-8, 2-2 SBC) were led by a season-high .455 attacking percentage, while Carlisa May led the squad with 12 kills on a season-best .474 hitting percentage. Timber Terrell added eight kills on an A-State season-high .727 hitting percentage and Drew Jones also talled eight kills. Ellie Watkins dished out 33 assists and Jessica Uke led the team with four blocks.

“This was a team effort today,” A-State head volleyball coach David Rehr said. “We were a little sluggish to begin, but once we got it rolling we were very solid all facets of the game. I’m proud of the way we responded after a tough match Friday night.”

A-State jumped out to an 18-11 edge in set one to force a ULM (4-16, 0-4 SBC) timeout and led 22-14 after a kill by Jones. The Red Wolves went on to win the set 25-17 after an attack error. Set two was tied 8-8 early on and the Warhawks led 12-11 before a 5-0 run, capped on block by Watkins and Uke, put A-State on top 16-12. Arkansas State went in front 19-14 and closed the set on a 6-2 run, finished on a kill by Kenzie Fields, to win the set 25-16.

The Red Wolves ran out to a 12-3 advantage in set three and built an 18-10 edge to force the Warhawks’ second timeout of the set. However, the visitors were able to close the frame on a 7-5 run, capped on another Fields’ kill, to claim a 25-15 set three victory and sweep over ULM.

Mikaela Worley led ULM with eight kills, while Kacey LeBlanc posted nine digs for the home team.

Arkansas State returns to action Friday, Oct. 6 in a home matchup against UT Arlington. First serve from the Convocation Center is set for 6:30 p.m. and the match will be first of three consecutive broadcast by ESPN3.