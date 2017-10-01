JPD: Shots fired, one person shot

Jonesboro police are investigating after a person was shot Sunday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Cassie Brandon of the Jonesboro Police Department, authorities are investigating a shots fired call Sunday on Race Street.

Brandon said police got a call around 3:35 p.m. about the shots being fired in the Race Street Market area. Officers searched the area but were not able to find anything.

About 15 minutes later, police got a call about a gunshot victim at a local hospital.

Right now, police are not sure if the incidents are connected, Brandon said.

Authorities do not have any information on the condition of the victim, a possible suspect or a motive for the shooting.

