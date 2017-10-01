Victim, suspect identified in Sunday shooting

The Jonesboro Police Department released new details Wednesday into an afternoon shooting on Race Street this weekend. A victim and suspect have been identified.

Police say Antonio Dewayne Funches shot Benjamin Dewayne Scott. Funches is not in custody right now.

According to an incident report, Jonesboro police were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. They received several reports of multiple gunshots being fired in the 3500-block of Race Street.

Witnesses told police they heard 4 or 5 gunshots coming from the intersection of Race and Crawford near the apartments. One witness said they then saw a black male with a white shirt and red shorts run from behind the store and yell "SON OF A B**** N*****, I'LL KILL HIM!" They said the man then got into a black car and drove off.

While speaking with witnesses, officers learned the victim had checked himself into the hospital. A detective went to the hospital to speak with the victim, identified as 24-year-old Benjamin Dewayne Scott.

Scott said he went to Race Street to meet up with someone. He said that person was with 10 to 14 “kids” who tried to "start something with him." He said he heard someone rack a pistol but he wasn't concerned and told the others he could go "get his if they wanted him to."

"[Scott] stated that is when he heard two shots and took off running," a JPD report states. "[Scott] stated that he jumped the fence behind the store on Race St. and then tried to jump the other side but seen [sic] about four guys on the other side, so he waited till they left and then went to get in his car."

Surveillance video from a nearby store showed Scott holding what appeared to be a pistol when he ran around the store back to his car.

Scott said after he left the scene, he dropped his gun off at a friends’ house and went to the hospital.

The report does not indicate where Scott was shot. He told police the gun he had on him was purchased legally but refused to let police see it. He also denied firing any shots.

While speaking with police, Scott reportedly became defensive and eventually refused to speak with the detective anymore.

Back at the scene, a witness identified the suspect as Antonio Funches. A pistol was also recovered in a dumpster near the scene.

If you have information regarding the shooting or know where police can find Funches, contact CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP.

