JPD investigates vehicle break-in, weapons stolen

Jonesboro police are looking for a person who stole four weapons from a pair of vehicles early Sunday morning.

According to a police report, officers went to the 5600-block of Hollow Creek Lane around 8:30 a.m. Sunday about the theft. The victim told police that someone had removed the rear side windows of his vehicle and another vehicle parked nearby.

The suspect took A 9mm Springfield semi-automatic pistol and a Smith and Wesson M&P 15 from the victim's vehicle, while a 22-caliber Ruger pistol and a 22-caliber High Standard revolver were taken from the other vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information on the theft can call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.

