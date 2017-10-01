Cache River Corn Maze opens

The Cache River Corn Maze event will be held on Saturdays and Sundays during the month of October. (Source: KAIT)

A corn maze in Craighead County will give families an opportunity to have a good time while learning about local agriculture.

The Cache River Corn Maze opened Saturday on Highway 18 near Cash. Officials said the maze not only has a petting zoo but food and pumpkins as well.

Josh Cureton, who organized the attraction, said people have been happy with what they have seen so far.

"Well, we've already had some people come from out of state and say, you know, 'we didn't know anything like this exists' and they were glad to bring their kids and grandkids out and see all the different activities that we have," Cureton said.

The Cache River Corn Maze will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. during the month of October.

Anyone interested in learning more about the event can go to the "Cache River Corn Maze" Facebook page.

The owners said they were happy to provide an opportunity for family fun that people didn't have to drive far away for.

