Blessed Sacrament holds last Mass at old church

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

It was an emotional Sunday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Jonesboro as church members said goodbye to their longtime building. 

The church sold the property to St. Bernards about two years ago, with a plan to build a new church where their church school is located.

On Sunday, church members attended the final Mass at the building on Church Street. 

It was standing room only at the church with people overflowing to the foyer and outside the building.

Church members said the final service was difficult. 

"Today to us was a very sad day we've been here over thirty years and it's been a wonderful building, a wonderful parish, and parishioners and everything here, the people are just great," a church member said. 

The Mass concluded with the Bishop declaring that the church could be used for secular purposes. 

Altar cloths were stripped and candles were put out as a symbol of the decommissioning. 

"We continue our mission of healing, preaching, and teaching," said Louis Schaff, a member of the church's building committee. "This property has been sold to the hospital and they will continue that mission and we're continuing our mission by allowing it to happen, we've always supported the hospital well."

The church will now hold Mass at St. Bernards Auditorium until the new church is finished. 

Construction is expected to be done in 2018. 

