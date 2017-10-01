Emergency crews fought early-morning blaze - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Emergency crews fought early-morning blaze

GOSNELL, AR (KAIT) -

Gosnell emergency crews spent two hours at an early-morning house fire Sunday.

According to Officer Chris Lassley with the Gosnell Police Department, fire crews responded to a duplex that caught on fire shortly before 12:40 a.m.

Lassley said one unit of the duplex was destroyed at 1215 South Airbase Highway.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

According to Lassley, no one was injured.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available. 

