Child scrubs clean tombstones at Jonesboro cemetery

A group of A-State students took it upon themselves to make a difference in their community Sunday.

Phi Alpha Theta members visited the Jonesboro City Cemetery to clean up the grounds.

They picked up trash around the cemetery and brought tools to properly clean the tombstones.

“This cemetery is really at the heart of Jonesboro and I think by cleaning up the cemetery we are showing people that it's important and worthy of recognition in our day-to-day lives,” Edward Harthorn, an event organizer, said. “Everybody has a connection to a cemetery somewhere.”

Students, professors, and even their children got involved.

A 9-year-old-girl, Olivia Castro, wanted to help make a difference too.

Her father is a history professor at A-State and she joined him in cleaning tombstones.

“I just want to change the world,” Castro said. “I want to make it a better place.”

Castro said one small act of kindness can go a long way.

“I sprayed the gravestone with water and then I scrubbed it and then I sprayed it again,” Castro said. “It's so that the families will appreciate it and so for the people that are buried here will appreciate it and make it a better place to visit.”

Harthorn hopes students walked away with skills they can apply in their own towns also.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android