St. Bernards hosts 10th annual butterfly release

St. Bernards Medical Center hosted its 10th annual butterfly release Sunday afternoon, which came with a surprise.

The Butterfly Release is special to families who have lost loved ones as the butterflies represent those that have passed away.

Guests enjoyed singing, prayers, a children’s choir, guest speakers, activities and, of course, releasing butterflies outside the St. Bernards Imaging Center.

All the proceeds from the event benefit the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.

Brooks Evans lost her husband this year to cancer. He spent time at the hospice house before passing away.

Evans attended the butterfly release for the first time to share her testimony.

"It was neat, I loved it,” she said. “I loved seeing everyone here gathering and remembering. It’s a neat thing I think. It is such a positive way to celebrate the people that we remember and love. This place is wonderful. We were not here long, but I’m glad we came here. I had the chance to love on my husband in his last days and not be just a caregiver.”

In years past, the event used Monarch butterflies, but this year guests were surprised with Painted Lady butterflies inside their boxes.

“The butterflies weren't Monarch butterflies, they were Painted Ladies,” Hannah McGinnis, Butterfly Release co-chair said. “Initially we all thought that was going to be a game changer, but obviously it was a nice surprise at the end to have two butterflies pop out instead of the one.”

The funds help support the care of patients and families who are there.

