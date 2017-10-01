Man sent to hospital with head injuries, two arrested - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man sent to hospital with head injuries, two arrested

Posted by Kirsten Pieri-May, News Producer - Reporter/MMJ
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CAVE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

Sharp County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are investigating an incident that landed one man in the hospital and two others behind bars this weekend.

Sheriff Mark Counts said they were called to a Cave City house around 3:45 a.m. Sunday for a man who had been beaten up.

He said the sheriff’s department, Cave City Police Department, Cave City Fire Department, and Spring River Paramedic Ambulance Service responded.

The victim had head injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown. 

Two suspects were arrested and are being held in the Sharp County Jail.

Sheriff Counts did not say what they might be charged with.

He said the investigation is ongoing and no other information was released at this time.  

