Former officer accused of threatening to 'blow-up' police academy

A Marion police officer enrolled in the Black River Technical College’s Law Enforcement Training Academy found himself on the other side of the law Friday. Now, he's out of a job.

According to Karen Liebhaber with the college, Wisam “Troy” Algburi, 29, was dismissed from the academy Friday around noon after making threats against fellow classmates and staff. The police academy is held at BRTC’s campus in Pocahontas.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division was requested to investigate by Steve Shults, the academy's director.

Algburi, according to ASP, was accused of making threats to “blow-up” the training academy.

Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble also confirmed that Algburi was arrested and charged with felony terroristic threatening.

He bonded out of jail Friday afternoon.

By Monday, he was no longer employed with the Marion Police Department. Chief Gary Kelley told Region 8 News: "We are held to a higher standard, and we won't tolerate that."

Kelley said Algburi had been employed with the MPD since February 2017.

Liebhaber said Sunday they have taken extra precautions at the college to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff.

