Officer dismissed from police academy, arrested

An officer that was enrolled in the Black River Technical College’s Law Enforcement Training Academy found himself on the other side of the law Friday.

According to Karen Liebhaber with the college, Wisam “Troy” Algburi was dismissed from the academy Friday around noon after making threats against fellow classmates and staff.

The police academy is held at BRTC’s campus in Pocahontas.

Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble also confirmed that Algburi was arrested and charged with felony terroristic threatening.

He bonded out of jail Friday afternoon.

Arkansas State Police have taken over the investigation and no specific details about the threats were released.

Liebhaber said Sunday they have taken extra precautions at the college to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff.

