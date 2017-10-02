Grain bin fire reported at Busch plant, no injuries

Multiple crews were called to a grain bin fire at Busch Agricultural Resources Inc. Monday morning.

Jonesboro E911 Dispatch stated Brookland Fire Department and Jonesboro crews were called to 5752 Highway 49 for the reported fire.

However, no injuries were reported.

Crews have cleared the scene.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android