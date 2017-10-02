MSHP warn motorists to watch for deer

It’s that time of year again. Not only are there more deer hunters on the roads, but state police say there are more deer.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 4,604 drivers were involved in deer-vehicle strikes last year. That averages to one deer strike every 1.9 hours.

Of those crashes, 455 people were injured and six people died.

The majority of crashes occur in October and November, usually between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 a.m., they say.

To avoid becoming a statistic, the MSHP urges motorists to be especially cautious this time of year when deer are more active.

“Deer often travel in groups, stay on guard after a close call or when you see a single deer,” warned Col. Sandra K. Karsten, superintendent of the MSHP. “In areas where there are streams or wooded corridors surrounded by farmland, look for more deer to cross roadways.”

