AR police on the lookout for fake cop

Police all across Arkansas are looking for a fake cop accused of pulling over a woman Sunday night.

A Forrest City woman said she was traveling on East Broadway when a white older Dodge Charger with blue lights in the grille pulled up behind her.

The woman drove to the Exxon station and pulled into the parking lot.

The man, who she described as being a 6-foot-2 Hispanic male wearing an olive green t-shirt with “St. Francis County Undercover Officer" in white letters on the chest, approached her vehicle.

According to the incident report, the man claimed: “someone had been stopping females and he wanted her to get home safe.”

About that time, she said an unknown person began walking across the parking lot toward her car. The suspect saw the person and told the victim she could leave, then got in his car and drove away.

The woman called her husband who called police.

According to a news release Monday from the sheriff’s office the suspect is not a member of their department.

A statewide BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued immediately for the man suspected of impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on the man’s identity to call 870-633-2611 immediately.

Investigators are also asking any businesses with outside cameras along Broadway Street to contact them, as well.

