Burn ban issued for several Region 8 counties

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Add another Region 8 county to the growing list of those with burn bans.

Independence County Judge Robert Griffin issued a burn ban effective Monday morning.

According to the Arkansas Forestry Commission, there are currently 16 counties under burn bans, including:

  • Cleburne
  • Fulton
  • Randolph
  • Sharp
  • Stone
  • White

