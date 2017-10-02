Burn ban issued for several Region 8 counties

Add another Region 8 county to the growing list of those with burn bans.

Independence County Judge Robert Griffin issued a burn ban effective Monday morning.

According to the Arkansas Forestry Commission, there are currently 16 counties under burn bans, including:

Cleburne

Fulton

Randolph

Sharp

Stone

White

