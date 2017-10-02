Burn bans lifted in most counties after stormy weekend

A stormy weekend allowed county officials across Region 8 to lift burn bans.

Several counties in Arkansas are still under a burn ban, according to the Arkansas Forestry Commission.

Here is a list of those in Region 8 as of Monday, Oct. 23:

Cross

Although most Region 8 counties are not under a burn ban, the wildfire danger is still at a moderate level. Southwest Arkansas remains at a high level, according to the commission.

