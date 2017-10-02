Police arrest two men in fatal shooting investigation

Law enforcement in Faulkner County says two men were arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Monday morning.

According to ABC-affiliate KATV, Rahzel Tennant,18, and Phalon Tennant, 23, were arrested by Arkansas State troopers after identifying the suspects' vehicle on I-40 westbound near Alma and conducting a traffic stop.

According to the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, around 3 a.m. they received a 911 call for shots being fired in the 700-block of Highway 365 in Mayflower.

When deputies arrived they found a man who had been shot. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Citizens are urged to call Faulkner County Sheriff's Office at 501-328-5906 if you have any information about the incident.

You may also leave an anonymous tip at www.fcso.ar.gov and click on the "CRIMETIPS E-MAIL" tab.

