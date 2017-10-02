One step closer to saving lives: A-State's search and rescue dog graduates training

After completing 2 months of obedience training at Brookland’s Ridgemark Retrievers, Scout, A-State’s search and rescue dog, will be returning to campus.

Molly Brown, an assistant trainer at Ridgemark Retrievers, has been working with Scout on basic commands and how to tackle other situations she may encounter in a disaster.

“If there’s a disaster in this area and she’s needed, obedience is an important part of the control,” Brown said. “We want her to be able to be under control, to listen to her handler, to understand those commands and, when the time is necessary, to be able to turn that off and search, and when the time is necessary to bring her back into the heel command or anything else.”

Brown graduated from A-State’s Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management Master’s Program and said having Scout is a good addition to the department.

“Dogs bring another element to anything you do,” Brown said. “To have this at the school for the students to be able to interact with this side of disasters, the search and rescue side, I think is an excellent addition.”

Scout spent Monday morning with A-State students and staff with whom she will regularly be interacting.

Debbie Persell, interim director of A-State’s Disaster and Emergency Preparedness program, said Scout would go to Indiana next year for search and rescue training.

“She has to be 12 months old before we can take her, so she’s got about 6 months here to just have this learning reinforced and continue to find her way around campus and in our program,” Persell said. “She’ll be able to be used in the case of a missing person and as I understand it, it’s a pretty incredible gift that they have or they are trained for. We’re looking forward to making her not just a resource for us but available to those who might need her services.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android