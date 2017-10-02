AR politicians offer thoughts, prayers after Las Vegas shooting - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

AR politicians offer thoughts, prayers after Las Vegas shooting

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

Politicians in Arkansas offer up messages of sympathy and hope to those killed and wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.

The shooter identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada reportedly opened fire on an outdoor concert from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino.

At least 58 people were killed and at least 515 others were injured in the attack Sunday.

On Monday, President Trump order flags to be flown at half-staff until Friday, Oct. 6 to honor the victims of the mass shooting.

Arkansas delegates offered their condolences:

