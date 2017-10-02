AR politicians offer thoughts, prayers after Las Vegas shooting

Politicians in Arkansas offer up messages of sympathy and hope to those killed and wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.

The shooter identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada reportedly opened fire on an outdoor concert from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino.

At least 58 people were killed and at least 515 others were injured in the attack Sunday.

On Monday, President Trump order flags to be flown at half-staff until Friday, Oct. 6 to honor the victims of the mass shooting.

Arkansas delegates offered their condolences:

Hard to fathom the horrific shooting in Las Vegas w/ over 50 killed and hundreds wounded. Our heart is w/ the families & first responders — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) October 2, 2017

I have spoken with my friend and colleague, @NevadaAG @AdamLaxalt, and told him the people of Arkansas are with them and offering prayers! — Leslie Rutledge (@AGRutledge) October 2, 2017

Deeply saddened by the tragic and senseless shooting in Las Vegas. My thoughts and prayers are with all victims and their families. — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) October 2, 2017

Sending thoughts & prayers to all involved w/ tragic events in #LasVegas. Thankful for heroic actions of law enforcement & first responders. — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) October 2, 2017

