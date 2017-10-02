New restaurant opens in downtown Jonesboro

A new restaurant has opened up in downtown Jonesboro.

Corey's Place, 320 S. Main, opened last week and offers casual fine dining.

According to the restaurant, they offer fresh steaks and seafood plus "old world recipes from around the globe."

Find more information on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android