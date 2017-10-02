Arkansas sees increase in Medicaid spending

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Spending on Arkansas' expanded Medicaid program grew by nearly 24 percent last fiscal year, an increase that officials attribute to higher-than-expected enrollment.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that spending increase exceeded what state officials initially estimated by about $200 million. But despite the surge in overall cost, Arkansas spent about $5 million below what the state had projected.



Data from the Arkansas Department of Human Services shows the state paid more than $38 million of the overall cost, which came to $1.9 billion.



Spending on the traditional Medicaid program, which covers low-income families and elderly people, also saw an increase of 4.3 percent.



Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement that the program is "unsustainable for every state, including Arkansas." He says lawmakers have been "working hard to reform the program."



