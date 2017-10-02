Conservation groups push for turtle trapping ban in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Several conservation groups are asking the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to ban trapping and selling wild turtles in the state.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the groups cite concerns that unlimited trapping of the slow-moving animals has led to declines in turtle numbers.



The petition says Arkansas allows people to trap 14 types of turtles for commercial use. Game and Fish Commission data show that tens of thousands of wild turtles have been bought annually in recent years.



Commission members say the ban wouldn't affect turtle farms, but rather the people who have permits for turtle harvesting and breeding.



The petition will go to the commission for review. Commission members say they'll likely decide in February whether to send the petition to their public oversight board.



Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

