Church security seminar coming to Paragould

Arkansas Tactical Options will present a church security seminar in Paragould on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Krav Maga Instructor, Tim Holland said everyone is welcome to the event.

He said among other topics, the seminar will cover armed intruders.

“The way we approach active shooters is start with outside the building security, which could be surveillance or manually done by security personnel,” Holland said.

The seminar will be held at Bible Baptist Church, 304 East Vine Street, Saturday, Oct. 7.

It’s an all-day, hands-on training course. Participants will learn many different techniques including how to spot suspicious activity and how to properly secure a church facility. They will also learn how to disarm a person.

“They will deal with active shooter, they will deal with simulated attacks” Holland said. “We will divide people up in teams, if teams are not there, we will divide them into teams to teach them how to guard a church, what positions to take, where they need to be to literally guard or secure the church and let them fend off various types of problems.”

Other topics that instructors will cover are medical issues, bomb threats, hostage and domestic situations, robbery, communication, and building clearing.

Registration for the seminar will start Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8:30 a.m. The class will start at 9:15 a.m. and last until roughly 6 p.m.

The seminar costs $15.00. If you have any questions about the event, contact Holland at 573-344-2919.

