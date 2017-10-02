Stray dogs kill woman's kitten

Jonesboro police say two stray dogs attacked and killed a woman's kitten in her front yard.

According to the incident report, police were called to the 1400 block of Angelus Street in Jonesboro Friday morning.

Once at the scene, JPD found the two dogs at the corner and were able to lock them away while they investigated.

The woman who owns the kittens told police that the black shepherd dog had one of her kitten in his mouth, and a husky was trying to get the other kittens who were hiding in a dollhouse on the porch.

The woman came out of the house and kicked the black shepherd, forcing the dog to drop the dead kitten.

Police say the dogs had no collars, and the dogs will be placed in quarantine at the animal control shelter until such time as to locate the owners or the ten-day quarantine period expires.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android