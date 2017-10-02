Blytheville authorities find body in burned car

Blytheville police are investigating after authorities found a body in the backseat of a burned vehicle.

According to Captain Scott Adams with the Blytheville Police Department, firefighters put out the vehicle fire that was located in the 700-Block of Linda Street Monday.

Adams said the entire incident is under investigation, police do not know yet the cause of the fire, if it was intentionally set or accidental.

Police did not identify the victim. Adams could not release if the body was male or female either.

He said the body is being taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with information should contact Blytheville police at 870-763-4411.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android