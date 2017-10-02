Police identify burned body found in car, murder investigation u - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Police identify burned body found in car, murder investigation underway

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
BLYTHEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

Blytheville police say the body found in a burned vehicle earlier this week has been identified.

According to Detective Jonathan Fraizer with Blytheville police, Korey Thomas, 29, of Osceola was identified as the person found in the vehicle by the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

According to Captain Scott Adams with the Blytheville Police Department, firefighters put out the vehicle fire that was located in the 700-Block of Linda Street Monday.

Adams said the entire incident is under investigation, police do not know yet the cause of the fire, if it was intentionally set or accidental.

Thomas was reported missing by family members on September 29.

A murder investigation is now underway.

Anyone with information should contact Blytheville police at 870-763-4411. 

