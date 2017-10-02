Police investigate after semi-trailer reported stolen

A semi-trailer has been listed as stolen after a safety director said it was unaccounted for.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department incident report, police were called to the 3100-block of Nestle Road Friday about a theft.

The safety director said the 2017 Wabash semi-trailer was missing from the business.

He said the last location of the trailer was on April 13 at an Amazon Distribution Warehouse in Wallingford, CT.

He also told police it was not uncommon for an unknown company to pick up trailers, but it should have been accounted for by now.

The trailer is valued at $38,000.

It was listed as stolen through dispatch.

