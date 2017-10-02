Cleaning debris can help prevent water leaks

Nobody enjoys climbing up a ladder to clean out gutters but clogged gutters can cause overflow and other issues.

To keep water out of your home, you have to clear debris and leaves, however, some homeowners find out the hard way.

“It’s washing away mulch, it’s causing water to get in your basement and into the crawlspace, so that’s usually the time when we get calls where people have woken up in the middle of the night, and the sump pump is running, running, running, and they realize they’ve got water coming in,” Gerry Murray, Gutter Covers.

There is technology that can help.

There is a robotic gutter cleaner that breaks up leaves and other debris.

The small particles that remain in you the gutter will wash out through the downspout without clogging or building up.

