Judge to set up committee to explore future of jail

The Cross County judge is forming a committee to discuss the future of the 38-year-old Cross County Jail.

Judge Donnie Sanders said he plans to have a 20-25 member exploratory committee that will determine what steps they will take with the jail in the future.

He said the county has spent a lot of money on repairs such as new cell locks, plumbing and electrical issues, and more.

The point behind the committee, according to Sanders, is to see if it is worth continuing to appropriate funds to fix the facility or take the necessary steps to invest in a new facility.

Sanders plans to host the first meeting of the committee as soon as the committee is formed.

