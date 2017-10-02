Bono man found driving stolen Lawrence County motorcycle

A Bono man was arrested after deputies found him driving a stolen motorcycle out of Lawrence County.

On Sept. 29, Craighead County sheriff's deputies assisted the Bono Police Department in locating the suspect, identified by police as Todd Willbanks. They received information that Willbanks parked the black Harley Davidson motorcycle at a home in the 500-block of Lisa Lane and walked inside.

"The tag on the motorcycle returned to a red 1999 Harley Davidson Sportster," court documents state. "Deputies recognized that the registration sticker on the license did not match the plate. The numbers on the registration sticker were then ran through dispatch and returned to a stolen 2009 black Harley Davidson."

A probable cause affidavit states deputies had previously received information that Willbanks was in possession of the stolen motorcycle.

"Deputies obtained the VIN listed for the stolen motorcycle. Deputies then located a fictitious VIN stamped on the frame of the motorcycle," court documents state.

The original VIN, according to the affidavit, had been removed. Part of the VIN sticker on the front of the motorcycle had been removed as well.

Deputies watched the motorcycle and saw Willbanks and a woman riding it around 8:45 a.m.

"Deputies performed a traffic stop on the subjects," court documents state. "It was confirmed that the motorcycle was stolen out of Lawrence County and Willbanks was taken into custody."

Willbanks appeared in Craighead County District Court on Monday. A judge found probable cause to charge him with theft by receiving less than $25,000 but more than $5,000 and altering or changing engine or other numbers. He was also given various citations for lack of insurance, driving on a suspended license and more.

His bond was set at $5,000. He's back in court on Nov. 22.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android