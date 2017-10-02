National Night Out events scheduled around Jonesboro

National Night Out will take place on Tuesday.

There are several events scheduled across Jonesboro that night.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.

It helps enhance relationships between neighbors and law enforcement officers while bringing back a sense of community.

There are four events scheduled around Jonesboro…

Annie Camp Jr. High School hosted by the Scenic Hills Association from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

CWL Park hosted by the West End Association from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

301 N. Fisher Street hosted by the Fisher Street Community in Action from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.

University Heights Lions Club Park hosted by North Jonesboro Neighborhood Initiative from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

