Prosecuting Attorney files charges in October beating death

A Dewitt man is facing a murder charge and more following an October beating death in Sharp County.

Third Judicial Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce announced Monday that Mark Shirley, 36, has been charged with murder in the first degree; attempted murder in the first degree; domestic battering; aggravated residential burglary; and interference with emergency communications.

On Oct. 2, Amanda Shirley and Mark Ballard were found in a bedroom at a home in Ash Flat, unresponsive and covered in blood. Mark Shirley, 36, was developed as a suspect and arrested later that day in Lonoke in connection with the case.

Authorities say Mark Shirley beat the two. Amanda Shirley was Mark Shirley's wife.

Ballard succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the beating hours after Shirley's arrest.

Ballard's body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Sheriff Counts said Amanda Shirley was initially transported to a trauma center in serious condition, but she has since been released from the hospital.

Mark Shirley remains in the Sharp County Jail.

Arkansas State Police is assisting the Sharp County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation.

