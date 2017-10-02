Sheriff: man and woman found covered in blood, family member arrested

Sharp County Sheriff’s Deputies responding to a call of an unresponsive man and woman in Ash Flat found the victims in a bedroom, covered in blood.

According to a news release from Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts, the unidentified victims were located in a bedroom at their home on Highway 167, south of Ash Flat.

“Upon arrival at the residence, Officers located both subjects in a bedroom covered in blood,” Sheriff Counts said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital by ambulance, then transported to trauma centers by helicopter.

“Both victims sustained serious injuries and are in critical condition,” Sheriff Counts said.

The news release did not elaborate on what kind of injuries the victims had.

Through an investigation, police developed 36-year-old Mark Shirley as a suspect. He was located near Lonoke and transported back to the Sharp County Jail.

Shirley is currently being held there pending the filing of formal charges.

Arkansas State Police is assisting the Sharp County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation.

