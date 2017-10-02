Sheriff releases new details in murder investigation, says victim was beaten to death

New details have been released into a murder investigation in Sharp County. Sheriff Mark Counts told Region 8 News that Mark Shirley beat his wife Amanda Shirley and Mark Ballard earlier this month. Ballard later died.

On Oct. 2, the two were found in a bedroom at a home in Ash Flat, unresponsive and covered in blood. Mark Shirley, 36, was arrested later that day in Lonoke in connection to the case.

Ballard succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the beating hours after Shirley's arrest.

Though this is being treated as a murder investigation, Sheriff Counts said formal charges have not yet been filed against Shirley.

Ballard's body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Sheriff Counts said Amanda Shirley was initially transported to a trauma center in serious condition, but she has since been released from the hospital.

Mark Shirley remains in the Sharp County Jail.

Arkansas State Police is assisting the Sharp County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation.

