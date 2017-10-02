Concerned neighbors to hold meeting about mental health facility, homeless shelter

A group of Jonesboro residents who are opposed to transforming the old Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation Center into a mental health facility and homeless shelter will hold a community meeting to discuss their concerns Tuesday night.

“This is an established residential neighborhood,” said Barbara Barnett who lives three houses away from the facility. “After speaking with neighbors about the facility, no one received any kind of notification from the city.”

The City of Jonesboro announced their plans for the building last week.

Barnett said their goal of the meeting is to gather their thoughts and concerns collectively.

“We want to make sure when we meet with the Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission that we will have a good presentation for the 15 minutes we will be given.” Said Barnett.

Barnett said some of their concerns include their properties and their families.

“Our kids like to play outside and we like to have our windows open sometimes and I don't think we will be able to do that anymore and it is just so close to the school,” said Barnett. “The Jonesboro Math and Science school is just one mile up the road.”

Barnett said though they don’t have a lot of time to research before the MAPC meeting, they are going to do everything they can in the little time that they do have.

“We want our community to have a voice,” said Barnett. “We will put some questions together and have everything ready for the city.”

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Philadelphia Fire Station Tuesday.

“I encourage everyone to come,” said Barnett. “City leaders, aldermen, and everyone to come and hear what we have to say.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android