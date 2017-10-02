Paragould couple survives mass shooting in Las Vegas

A Paragould girl said Sunday night could have been the last time she heard her parents' voices. They were attending a music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. Ultimately, dozens were killed and hundreds were injured in the mass shooting.

“Dad called me around 12:13 a.m. which was different because he never usually calls that late,” said Paige Mitchell. “I thought he was calling to say they had a good time.”

Mitchell said that was when she realized that phone call was not what she thought it was going to be.

“He said, ‘This is serious. We are under attack. Me and your mom are hiding safely right now,’” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said she was nervous and scared because she could hear everything in the background.

“It was like popcorn going off,” said Mitchell. “He told me he and mom were going to walk up the strip because the shooter was at their hotel at the Mandalay Bay. Then that’s when I heard the gunfire and people screaming take cover.”

Mitchell said she was in shock.

“Parents always talk about their fear of having that last phone call with their kids,” said Mitchell. “That is how I felt when I was speaking with my dad. I had mixed emotions but God had his hand on my family and they made it out safely. I just wished it could have turned out like that for everyone.”

Mitchell said she now understands first-hand how terrifying an experience like that is.

“I never thought this would happen," she said. "Like you hear about it on the news but it never really hits home until it is in a situation with someone you."

Mitchell said the only thing she can do now is pray for victims and their families.

“If I could talk to those families I would tell them to not give up in God just because something bad like this has happened to you because there is going to be a bigger picture,” said Mitchell. “I want them to know that this nation is coming together to pray for them. Things happen for a reason, but in the end, God has made it to where it will all mean something in the end.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up for victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

