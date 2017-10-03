Cleburne Co. man injured in fatal crash

A Cleburne County man was injured following an early-morning fatal crash in Pulaski County.

The crash happened on Interstate 40 eastbound, just west of JFK Blvd. Tuesday around 12:35 a.m.

According to Arkansas State Police, 38-year-old Jennifer Jackson of Cabot was driving a 2003 Chevrolet east on I-40 when the vehicle left the road. It overcorrected, struck a concrete barrier, and overturned.

Brandon Kelley, 28, of Heber Springs was headed the same direction on I-40 driving a 1999 Jeep. The Jeep hit Jackson's vehicle as it was stopping.

Jackson was killed in the crash, according to ASP.

Kelley and his passenger, 26-year-old Casey Sumpter of Cabot, were injured and taken to a hospital in North Little Rock.

ASP stated the road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

