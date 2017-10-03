Police: Poplar Bluff man uploaded child porn to Tumblr account

A Poplar Bluff man was recently sentenced following an investigation into child pornography being uploaded to his social media account.

According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, the investigation into 27-year-old Jonathan Ryan Snyder's activities online began in January 2016.

Detectives with the Southeast Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force at PBPD started the investigation after receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip reported that Snyder had "uploaded several images of confirmed child pornography" to his Tumblr account, police said in a news release.

Days later, officers conducted a search warrant at Snyder's residence in the 2000-block of Kentucky Ave.

Police stated that digital items were seized and examined. Forensic examinations showed "several thousand images and videos of confirmed child pornography were discovered on Snyder’s electronic devices."

In August 2016, Snyder was arrested on a federal indictment by the Eastern District of Missouri United States District Court in Cape Girardeau.

Snyder was sentenced on Sept. 27, 2017 to 51 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

