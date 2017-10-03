Money raised to fix gym floor at Weiner High School

A high school gym is a place to gather and holds memories for many.

The Weiner High School gym is still used even though the school district consolidated with Harrisburg School District in 2010.

Weiner Elementary Principal Pam Hogue said fourth, fifth, and sixth-grade basketball players from Harrisburg and Weiner use the gym for games.

While many students are still making memories in the Weiner High School gym, the floor hasn’t had repairs in 20 years.

“It needs stripped,” Hogue said. “It needs lifted. It needs the dead spots that have always been some of our secret spots that have always been there, but they are going to try and fix some of the dead spots underneath it, and it will be refinished in a beautiful light color and will last for many many many years to come.”

Hogue spoke highly of the memories made inside the gym in years past.

Memories she wants to last forever. In hopes of preserving the gym floor, she and other community members planned a fundraising concert.

Mark Alan Spring graduated from Weiner High School and made a name for himself inside the gym.

He was an All-State basketball player and helped lead Weiner to two state final games.

Basketball was his passion, but he’s also passionate about music.

He’s made a career out of writing songs for top music artists and will bring his talents back to his hometown.

“He’s going to talk about what is behind the writing of his songs which very much relate to his life in Northeast Arkansas and his life out on the farm,” Hogue said.

Springer has written songs for many artists including Kenny Chesney, Travis Tritt, and Tanya Tucker.

He played a concert Oct. 5 in the Weiner High School gym in hopes of raising money to refurbish the gym floor.

As an alum herself, Hogue said it’s a personal drive for many in the community to raise the $18,000 it will take to get the gym floor where it needs to be.

“We needed to be the ones to redo it,” Hogue said. “We need to raise the money. We need to lead that drive, to honor those that have been here before.”

The building is still very much the heart of the community.

“With us doing this it has given us a great opportunity to have some great conversations about the life inside this building, about the people who have played here, about where their seats were, you know some of the guys that are no longer with us,” Hogue said.

With commitments that were added to the money raised at the concert, the gym floor will get a complete makeover.

As soon as all the money is counted and details are finalized, a date will be scheduled to get the job started.

