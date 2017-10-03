Former Air Force base up for consideration to national registry

A former U.S. Air Force could be added to a national historic registry.

Blytheville Mayor James Sanders says he received a letter from the Department of Arkansas Heritage Monday.

The letter states the former Eaker AF Base in Blytheville will be considered by the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.

The mayor plans to review the letter.

The board is set to meet on Wednesday, December 6, at 10 a.m. at the Department of Arkansas Heritage headquarters at 1100 North Street in Little Rock to discuss the proposal.

