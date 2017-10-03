Tonight: wrestling legend passes away, animal farm closing

Tuesday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Trending

Cardinals overhaul coaching staff after missing postseason

Country star Jason Aldean issues rallying cry for unity

Stories, photos emerge of those who died in mass shooting

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:

Android Phones - Tablets | iPhones | iPads

Animal farm shutting down

A local animal farm is shutting down after lack of funding and community support. Jordan Howington explains what will happen to the animals still there on Region 8 News.

Wrestling legend passes away

Memphis wrestling legend Lance Russell died Tuesday morning at the age of 91. We'll take a look back at his monumental career and get reaction from across the wrestling world on Region 8 News.

Crimestoppers at 10

Your tips could be worth cash. Watch Crimestoppers tonight at 10 on Region 8 News.

Tonight on ABC:

Wheel of Fortune, 6:30 p.m.

The Middle, 7 p.m.

Fresh Off the Boat, 7:30 p.m.

black-ish, 8 p.m.

The Mayor, 8:30 p.m.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, 9 p.m.

Tonight on NBC:

Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.

The Voice, 7 p.m.

This Is Us, 8 p.m.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, 9 p.m.

Stray t-storm possible tonight

Clouds stay in the forecast tonight and we could possibly see a stray shower or thunderstorm. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.



Don't wait for tomorrow's paper to read today's news. Get the information that you want now with Region 8's only 24-hour news source, kait8.com.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

For the latest news, weather, and sports while you're away from your computer, check out m.kait8.com on your mobile browser or download the NEW Region 8 News app by searching your provider's app store.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.