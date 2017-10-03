Little Rock airport gets federal grant for runway safety

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded nearly $5 million for runway improvements at the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock.

Members of Arkansas' congressional delegation announced the $4.9 million grant Tuesday.

The money will pay for improvements to a runway safety area at the airport, which is the state's largest commercial airport.

The runway funding comes as work continues on $25 million in concourse improvements, including new restaurants, new jet bridges and additional restrooms.

