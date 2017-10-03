$500,000 bond set for parolee suspected in shooting

Not long after his release from the Arkansas Department of Correction, a 29-year-old Jonesboro man finds himself back behind bars on a half-million dollar bond.

Police say on Sept. 26, David Cody Larkins opened fire on an apartment in the 300-block of State Street.

Officers found four bullet holes in the exterior wall of the apartment and another in the back window of a truck parked at the residence, the affidavit stated. They also found five spent 9mm casings in the driveway.

A witness identified the suspect as a white male with tattoos on his neck wearing a red shirt.

A K9 track was deployed that ended at a home in the 500-block of State Street. The owner reportedly consented to a search of the residence for Larkins.

During the search, the court documents said the officers noticed a chair placed beneath an attic opening. They also saw “fresh insulation in the chair and floor around the chair.” The attic door was slightly ajar.

Lying on a table near the chair was a sweat-soaked red shirt, the affidavit said.

“A pole camera was deployed into the attic and David Cody Larkins was observed in the attic,” the court papers said.

After waiting two hours, Larkins finally came down from the attic and police arrested him.

When officers searched the attic, they reported finding a Hi-Point 9mm semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing four 9mm cartridges matching those found at the shooting scene.

Larkins appeared before Craighead County District Judge David Boling on Tuesday, Oct. 3, who found probable cause to charge him with a terroristic act and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Because Larkins is on parole, Boling set his bond at $500,000 and told him to appear in circuit court on Nov. 11.

Boling also found probable cause to charge Larkins with delivery of meth or cocaine greater than two grams but less than 10 grams.

