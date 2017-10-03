A Better Region 8: Prayers needed for those impacted by LV shooting

It was fully my intention today to stand here and talk to you about October being Breast Cancer Awareness month. Breast Cancer is a horrible disease that will afflict one out every eight women and kill more than 41-thousand people this year alone.

But instead, I’m standing here talking about horrific, terroristic actions of a deranged madman, who opened fire on Las Vegas concert-goers killing 59 and injuring hundreds of others.

There are no words to comfort the victims and families, there are no magic sayings to expedite the healing of our once again wounded nation.

Many will turn this political and in doing so will take the humanity out of the story.

As the story fades… and it will… the families of those who died, the hundreds injured, the first responders, the people of Las Vegas and all Americans impacted will need us more than ever. As Americans go on with their lives, and time marches on, the victims will be trying to heal and mourn. That’s when they need the rest of us the most… our prayers and our support.

A GoFundMe page passed the $3 million dollar mark. That’s a way to directly help the families left behind. Thoughts and prayers are free and just as necessary. The key over time is to remember to take care of our neighbors.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android