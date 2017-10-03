Town to have first-ever Christmas lights display

It's never too early to start planning for the Christmas season, especially in Marmaduke.

A former Marmaduke resident is lending his massive amount of Christmas lights to the city for a Christmas lights display.

According to Darla Carter, the event organizer, Cecil Hardin, a local mailman and former Marmaduke resident donated his lights collection to the city.

For many years, Hardin decked out his Marmaduke home in Christmas lights, dressing up as the Grinch and even delivering mail with the Christmas spirit.

Hardin’s home was the go-to place for the community to see a beautiful display of lights, but recently Hardin moved out of the city and to the county.

He did not want to take the light display out of town, so he came up with a better idea.

“He has graciously donated his lights and his time for our use this year,” Carter said. “We will have a first-ever Christmas lights display at our city park. We’ve come up with the name Tinsel and Twinkle in the Park.”

Carter said Hardin will start his decorating very soon and residents are already thrilled.

“I’ll be taking the kids over there to see it,” Daisy Howard, a Marmaduke woman said. “We will go right over there and gather them all up and take them over there and try to get some pictures. I’m just tickled. I think it’s going to be great.”

Carter said they are looking for volunteers to help set up the display.

She is also looking for church choirs who are interested in performing at Tinsel and Twinkle in the Park.

Anyone interested in helping can contact city hall at 870-597-2753.

