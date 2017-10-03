National Night Out in Region 8

National Night Out took place on Tuesday in parts of Region 8.

This is an annual event created to help foster communication and better relations between law enforcement and the community.

Community Outreach Recruiting Officer for the Jonesboro Police Department, Sgt. Cassie Brandon, said the event has become a collaboration between multiple groups and organizations.

“We have events in different parts of town,” Brandon said. “Where the community comes together and puts on an event. There’s food and different things for kids and adults to do. They do it in conjunction with the city and with other organizations within the community and also the police department.”

Brandon said National Night Out is an important opportunity.

“This is a way for us, particularly, the police department to connect with the community in a positive light," Brandon said. "And also for all these other organizations that want to get out and get involved. It’s a good way for everybody to connect.”

6th-grade student Jamarion Noble attends the Microsociety Magnet School in Jonesboro.

Noble said he enjoyed the event and believes it’s something others should attend.

“I think it’s a good thing for kids to come out,” Noble said. “Kids get to come out and play and have fun and get something to eat. That’s a good thing. I’ve seen we have nice people. We’ve got parents out here helping us. So, that’s a very good thing that I’ve seen and I’ve noticed. I’ve learned maybe everybody could get along out here.”

Brandon said she’s enjoyed being a part of National Night Out over the years.

“I’ve been involved with a few of these,” Brandon said. “I’ve gotten to come out and interact with people from the different communities within Jonesboro. It’s always fun. Get to see the kids and hand out stickers and just watch everybody interact with each other in a positive way. So, it’s a good thing for the community and a good thing for Jonesboro. We really enjoy being a part of it.”

National Night Out was first started in 1984.

