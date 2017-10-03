OEM director works to better communication with regional leaders

The Greene County Office of Emergency Management Director hopes to create better communication with others in his region.

OEM Director Erik Wright is developing an annual meeting geared towards a regional partnership.

“I want to do this to join with our emergency and disaster preparedness partners in both the private and public sector,” Wright said.

Wright said as of now, they are not doing anything to communicate with their counterparts in other states. He said that is no one’s fault, but just how it has always been. He said he wants to correct it.

“Learning from other emergency managers and other emergency partners, what they are doing during disasters and what they are doing with their preparedness and mitigation projects to see how we can learn from their successes and mistakes,” he said.

The project Wright has taken on is all in an effort to better serve communities during disasters.

