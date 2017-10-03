Crimestoppers: three warrants between two suspects

Jonesboro police need your help finding two people with three warrants between them.

Police are looking for Jeremy Deboard, 28.

Deboard is wanted on two failure to appear warrants. One warrant is out of Jonesboro and the other out of Craighead County.

Police are also looking for Brashawn Henry, 30, on a failure to attend the domestic violence classes warrant.

If you know of the whereabouts of Deboard or Henry, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

You can also text your tip to Crimestoppers by taking your cell phone and type 274637 or the word “CRIMES” if your phone can do that.

The in the message, type 935stop, all one word, followed by your tip.

Hit send, and you will get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number. That is yours to keep for any future reward.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android